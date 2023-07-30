Man hits 11 vehicles fleeing police in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested for drunk driving in Luzhou District, New Taipei after he hit 11 vehicles during an attempt to evade police.

Police were alerted by the public to a drunk driver at around 11 p.m. on Saturday (July 29), per CNA. Speeding away from officers, the man surnamed Chuang (莊) lost control of his vehicle and hit two cars and nine scooters, police said.

Chuang broke his ankle and suffered other minor injuries, and he was sent to the hospital after the crash. Police said they will charge him with endangering public safety.