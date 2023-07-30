Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval vessels around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For three straight days, China has not flown military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), though six Chinese naval vessels were spotted around the nation on Sunday (July 30), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected from 6 a.m. on Saturday (July 29) to 6 a.m. on Sunday. In response, the MND deployed navy vessels and land-based missile systems.

The last time Chinese military aircraft were spotted around the nation was between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (July 26) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (July 27), when five planes were tracked. The relative absence of Chinese aircraft is likely due to the passage of Typhoon Doksuri in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) has ramped up the number of incursions by China against Taiwan in recent years, particularly since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August 2022.

The Guardian previously reported that China flew 1,727 planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ in 2022. This compares with approximately 960 incursions in 2021 and 380 in 2020.

Since then, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”