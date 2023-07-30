Alexa
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson

By Associated Press
2023/07/30 04:05
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, ...
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano collects the ball as he works against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in T...
American League's Jordan Romano, of the Toronto Blue Jays, speaks during All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All...
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano looks over to first base before throwing during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco ...
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano reacts after giving up solo homer to Boston Red Sox Alex Verdugo during the ninth inning of a baseball game in...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates with relief pitcher Jordan Romano after a victory against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball ...

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.

Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.

A two-time All-Star, Romano is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 28 saves in 31 chances. Entering play Saturday, Romano was tied with Baltimore’s Felix Bautista and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase for the AL lead.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson is 5-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 29 games.

