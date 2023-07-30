South Africa clings on 22-21 against Argentina to end the Rugby Championship

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Argentina came within a whisker of another big upset, forcing South Africa to cling on for a 22-21 victory to end the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Argentina trailed the world champions 15-9 at halftime but controlled the entire second half and threatened to follow up its victory in Australia two weeks ago with a first win on the Highveld in South Africa.

The crucial moment came when South Africa flyhalf Manie Libbok scored a breakaway try in the 69th minute after Argentina threw a loose pass while on the attack deep in Springboks territory.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk scooped up the loose ball and fed Libbok, who motored 80 meters to give South Africa enough of a cushion at 22-9 — but only just.

South Africa went down to 14 men for the last eight minutes of the game at Ellis Park when center Damian de Allende was given a yellow card for intentionally knocking a pass down.

Argentina scored its first try minutes later in the 75th minute through right wing Mateo Carreras to narrow it to 22-14.

The rest of the game saw Argentina attacking relentlessly and the Springboks relying on last-gasp defense to hold out.

Argentina finally broke through again, but the fulltime hooter had gone by the time replacement scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou darted round a ruck to score near the posts. The converted try wasn't quite enough.

South Africa hardly celebrated the tight victory in its last game at home before its Rugby World Cup defense starts in September.

New Zealand had already clinched the Rugby Championship and its third straight southern hemisphere title by beating Australia 38-7 earlier Saturday.

South Africa and Argentina meet again in a week's time in Argentina in a World Cup warmup game.

