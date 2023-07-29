Alexa
Volkswagen registers name of top Taiwan tourist attraction for car

'Taroko' sounds similar to 'Tarok,' a 2018 VW pickup truck concept

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/29 19:24
The Volkswagen Tarok Concept at the 2019 New York Auto Show. (Facebook, autocosmos. com photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world’s largest carmaker, Volkswagen AG, has registered the name of one of Taiwan’s top tourist attractions, “Taroko,” for a new pickup truck, the Liberty Times reported Saturday (July 29).

In 2018, the auto giant already presented the “Tarok Concept” at car shows, but the small pickup never went into production. That might change again, but the vehicle could bear a new name more familiar to drivers in Taiwan.

VW filed trademark applications with Germany’s Patent and Trademark Office, according to CarBuzz. The applications covered six names, all starting with the letter t, a common label for Volkswagen SUVs including the bestselling Tiguan and the Touareg.

Apart from the name for Taiwan’s Taroko Gorge in Hualien County, the list also included the slightly similar “Tarokko,” which rhymes with “Marokko,” the German name for Morocco.

Car enthusiasts would still have to wait whether Volkswagen would really use the familiar name for a vehicle, and whether it would be available in Taiwan, the Liberty Times remarked.
