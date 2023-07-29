Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan deer thieves nabbed after typhoon

One sika deer fawn did not survive the ordeal

  276
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/29 16:55
Police on Saturday solved the theft of two sika deer fawns during Typhoon Doksuri. (CNA, Hengchun Police photo)

Police on Saturday solved the theft of two sika deer fawns during Typhoon Doksuri. (CNA, Hengchun Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrested two men who stole sika deer fawns from a nature reserve using the typhoon as cover, but one of the animals did not survive the ordeal, reports said Saturday (July 29).

Early on July 27, as Typhoon Doksuri was lashing south Taiwan, a man entered an animal park in Kenting, Pingtung County, and tried to steal several sika deer.

A headcount of the deer inside the park determined that two fawns were missing. On Friday (July 28), a member of the public phoned police to say he had spotted two small deer by the roadside, the Liberty Times reported.

Following media coverage of the incident, another person came forward to tell police he had paid NT$10,000 (US$320) per animal, even though the park estimated their total value at NT$400,000, per CNA.

Police said Saturday they had detained two suspects, Pan (潘), aged 39, and Chen (陳), 29. Even though the buyer voluntarily returned the animals, he will also be charged with receiving stolen property and with breaking animal welfare laws, the report said.

One of the fawns died after returning to the park, but the other one quickly recovered from the ordeal. The adult animal left behind with its legs tied had broken bones.
sika deer
animal abuse
Animal Welfare Act
theft
Kenting
Typhoon Doksuri

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan calculates typhoon damage to farming
Taiwan calculates typhoon damage to farming
2023/07/28 20:40
1 dead, 7 injured by Typhoon Doksuri in Taiwan
1 dead, 7 injured by Typhoon Doksuri in Taiwan
2023/07/28 16:11
Periphery of Typhoon Doksuri continues to bring wind, rain to Taiwan
Periphery of Typhoon Doksuri continues to bring wind, rain to Taiwan
2023/07/28 10:30
Photo of the Day: Typhoon Doksuri's impact across Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Typhoon Doksuri's impact across Taiwan
2023/07/27 19:26
Video shows man rescued from sinking car during typhoon in south Taiwan
Video shows man rescued from sinking car during typhoon in south Taiwan
2023/07/27 16:09