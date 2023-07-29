Taiwan CDC warns against dengue fever surge after typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Typhoon Doksuri having left Taiwan, people should take care cleaning up to prevent a surge in the number of dengue fever infections, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Saturday (July 29).

Going barefoot or just wearing slippers should be out of the question when walking around the home after flood water has receded. Residents should check water-logged containers and cook water before drinking, per CNA.

Taiwan has recorded 749 domestic dengue fever infections so far this year, including 614 in Tainan City, 102 in Yunlin County, 27 in Kaohsiung City, three in Taichung City, two in Nantou County, and one in Pingtung County. The tally includes one death, a Tainan woman in her 40s, and eight severe infections, while a further 80 cases have been imported.

In the wake of the typhoon, outside containers could easily help the spread of vector mosquitoes, the CDC warned. Therefore, it is necessary to pour away water from those containers, and to scrub bottles, cans, tires, and flower pots left outside.