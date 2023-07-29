Ukraine updates: Russian missile wounds several in Dnipro

Ukraine condemns Russia missile strike on Dnipro apartment building

Here are the other latest developments on Russia's war in Ukraine for June 29:

Russia signs military agreements with 40 African countries: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced the signing of military cooperation agreements with over 40 African nations.

"To strengthen the defense capabilities of the continent's countries, we are developing partnerships in military and military-technical cooperation with more than 40 African states," on the last day of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

The Russian leader said that African states received a range of weapons and technology, including some for free.

"Some of these deliveries are provided on a gratuitous basis with the aim of enhancing the security and sovereignty of the countries," Putin said.



US says Russian defense minister looking for weapons in North Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Washington believes Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to help in the invasion of Ukraine.

After Shoigu visited Pyongyang in a rare trip, Blinken said that Moscow is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world.

"I strongly doubt he's there on holiday," Blinken told reporters in Australia.

"We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"We see that in North Korea, we see that as well with Iran, which has provided many drones to Russia that it's using to destroy civilian infrastructure and killed civilians in Ukraine."

Shoigu met with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in what Pyongyang's state media called "a friendly talk."



Russian missile strike on Dnipro leaves 9 wounded, Ukraine says

Russian missiles struck a residential complex in Ukraine's central city of Dnipro, leaving nine people wounded, officials said on Friday.

The injured included two children, they added.

"There were two hits in Dnipro at about 8.30 p.m. (1730 GMT), Iskander missiles, according to preliminary information," Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said in a statement on national television.

Videos circulating on social media showed smoke rising from the top floors of an apartment building and a part of the building reduced to rubble with debris strewn across a courtyard.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again."

"All necessary services are on site... We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people."

