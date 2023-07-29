Tropical Storm Khanun's impact on Taiwan still uncertain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that it is too early to tell whether Tropical Storm Khanun will impact Taiwan, but what is likely is that its periphery will bring wetter weather to Taiwan from Aug. 1-7.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday (July 29), Tropical Storm Khanun was 15.1 degrees north latitude and 134.1 east longitude. It had a radius of 150 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kph with gusts of up to 90 kph, according to the CWB.



JTWC map of Khanun's projected path. (JTWC image)

Wu said Khanun is on a path that will take it northwest until it hits the waters near the Ryuku Islands before turning west-northwest and passing through the southern part of the South China Sea. It will then make landfall in China's Zhejiang Province.

Wu said that ocean conditions are favorable for Khanun to develop into a moderate typhoon. However, Wu said that northern Taiwan is still within the CWB's cone of uncertainty and more observation is needed to determine its ultimate impact on Taiwan. It is also notable that northern Taiwan is well inside the cone of uncertainty for the JTWC and JMA models.



JMA map of Khanun's projected path. (JMA image)

He predicted that Khanun will easily cross the threshold of a moderate typhoon when it passes through areas of sea with high sea temperatures and weak vertical wind shear. Wu pointed out that although the average path of the European ensemble model has Khanun moving well north of Taiwan, some tracks come much closer to Taiwan, with one passing over the northern edge of the country.



ECMWF map of Khanun's projected path. (Weathernerds.org image)

Wu forecast that the weather will improve from Saturday to Monday (July 29-31). Wu predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies across the country with rising temperatures.

As there continues to be extensive atmospheric pressure there will be occasional showers in some areas. Wu advised the public to be cautious of local heavy thunderstorms in the afternoons and because there have already been heavy accumulations of rain in the mountainous areas of eastern Taiwan, he recommended people avoid activities in those areas over the weekend.

The latest European model shows that due to the influence of Khanun's periphery on Aug. 1, there will be brief rainfall in the western half of the country, while northern Taiwan will experience more significant rainfall, said Wu. From Aug. 2-7, Khanun will introduce moisture and an unstable southwest airflow, leading to localized showers or thunderstorms in various areas.



GEFS map of Khanun's projected path. (Weathernerds.org image)

Wu predicted that southwestern Taiwan will be prone to severe weather conditions and there is a probability of significant rainfall accumulation.