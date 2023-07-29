Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrick Wisdom homered and Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI single to help the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Friday night.

Drew Smyly (8-7) allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 effective innings in relief as the Cubs won their seventh straight game. It is their longest win streak since also winning seven in a row last Sept. 25-Oct. 2.

Reliever Adbert Alzolay got the last four outs for his 12th save in 13 opportunities. He retired pinch-hitter Alec Burleson on a fly ball to deep center with a runner on third to end the game as Mike Tauchman reached over the fence to take away a potential game-winning home run.

“As outfielders we're taught to get to the wall and then you have time to make the adjustments you need to,” said Tauchman, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the top of the ninth. “I didn't know I was right at the wall until I kind of turned to catch the ball.”

The catch drew rave reviews from his teammates including infielder Nico Hoerner, who started a double play that set the stage for the grab.

“Probably the most dramatic single play I've been a part of in the big leagues,” Hoerner said.

Chicago manager David Ross was overwhelmed, saying: “I haven't got that excited in a long time. That was a lot of fun.”

Burleson looked to the sky in disgust after the catch.

“I did everything I was supposed to do and it didn't work out, ” Burleson said. “You just tip your cap.”

Lars Nootbaar homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost three of five.

Wisdom hit his team-high 18th home run off Jordan Montgomery (6-9) in the fifth. Montgomery, a free agent at the end of the season and the subject of trade rumors, allowed three runs and five hits over six innings.

Nootbaar hit his fourth leadoff homer of the season just three pitches into the game. He also added a solo blast in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Chicago, which has won nine of 10, scored twice in the sixth to take the lead. Seiya Suzuki hit a one-out double and came around on a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson to tie the score. Yan Gomes drew a walk to reload the bases before Mancini hit a single to left.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol served a one-game suspension that was handed down earlier in the day after pitcher Miles Mikolas hit Ian Happ in the first inning Thursday. Bench coach Joe McEwing ran the team on Friday,

Mikolas was given a five-game suspension, but plans to appeal the ruling.

The Cubs have won their last five straight in St. Louis. At 52-51, they moved over the .500 mark for the first time since May 6 when they were 17-16.

“We don't win that game earlier in the season," Ross said. “Guys are playing with a lot of focus and concentration.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF Tommy Edman will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. He has been out since July 7 with right wrist inflammation.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31) will face Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75 ERA) in the third game of the four-game set on Saturday night.