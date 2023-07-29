TSMC’s new R&D center affirms roots in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on Friday (July 28) inaugurated a new research and development facility in northern Taiwan as it sought to assuage fears of a shift in its technology overseas.

In an address, CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said the R&D center was a testament to the company’s resolve to be rooted in Taiwan, CNA quoted him as saying. TSMC’s investment in its home country will not cease when it ramps up its global presence at the request of its clients, he added.

The attendance of founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who retired in 2018 but remains a prominent figure and envoy for the world’s largest chipmaker, amplified this message. “Technological autonomy is vital for a tech firm and that research and development must be kept in step with operations for TSMC to stay relevant,” he told employees, wrote Global Views.

Located in Hsinchu Science Park, the R$D complex has a floor space of 300,000 square meters, the equivalent of 42 soccer fields. It will be staffed by 7,000 researchers by September for the development of advanced semiconductor technologies including 2nm process and the exploration of new materials, according to TSMC.

Wei said earlier this month the company is on track to manufacture 2nm chip wafers, slated for 2025 release and mass production in 2026. TSMC is also reportedly in final talks about a fab in Dresden, as the German government is said to have put aside a 5 billion euros (NT$172.5 billion) subsidy should the chipmaker proceed with the plan.