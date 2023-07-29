Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC’s new R&D center affirms roots in Taiwan

Center dedicated to exploring advanced chipmaking technologies

  162
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/29 10:59
TSMC inaugurates an R&D center in Hsinchu. 

TSMC inaugurates an R&D center in Hsinchu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on Friday (July 28) inaugurated a new research and development facility in northern Taiwan as it sought to assuage fears of a shift in its technology overseas.

In an address, CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said the R&D center was a testament to the company’s resolve to be rooted in Taiwan, CNA quoted him as saying. TSMC’s investment in its home country will not cease when it ramps up its global presence at the request of its clients, he added.

The attendance of founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who retired in 2018 but remains a prominent figure and envoy for the world’s largest chipmaker, amplified this message. “Technological autonomy is vital for a tech firm and that research and development must be kept in step with operations for TSMC to stay relevant,” he told employees, wrote Global Views.

Located in Hsinchu Science Park, the R$D complex has a floor space of 300,000 square meters, the equivalent of 42 soccer fields. It will be staffed by 7,000 researchers by September for the development of advanced semiconductor technologies including 2nm process and the exploration of new materials, according to TSMC.

Wei said earlier this month the company is on track to manufacture 2nm chip wafers, slated for 2025 release and mass production in 2026. TSMC is also reportedly in final talks about a fab in Dresden, as the German government is said to have put aside a 5 billion euros (NT$172.5 billion) subsidy should the chipmaker proceed with the plan.
Taiwan
TSMC
chipmaker
semiconductor
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
R&D
Hsinchu
2nm
Morris Chang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan returns to growth in Q2 on strong domestic demand, but exports weak
Taiwan returns to growth in Q2 on strong domestic demand, but exports weak
2023/07/28 20:03
Malaysian student 'baffled' by request to remove hijab at Taipei job interview
Malaysian student 'baffled' by request to remove hijab at Taipei job interview
2023/07/28 19:24
1 dead, 7 injured by Typhoon Doksuri in Taiwan
1 dead, 7 injured by Typhoon Doksuri in Taiwan
2023/07/28 16:11
Taiwan, UK Enhanced Trade Partnership will help CPTPP bid
Taiwan, UK Enhanced Trade Partnership will help CPTPP bid
2023/07/28 14:27
China's military gaining upper hand over Taiwan, says Japan
China's military gaining upper hand over Taiwan, says Japan
2023/07/28 14:13