Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Biden approves NT$11 billion military aid package for Taiwan

Weapons systems may include MQ-9 Reaper drones, man-portable air defense systems, firearms, and missiles

  337
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/29 10:37
MQ-9 Reaper Drone Firing hellfire missile. (US Army photo)

MQ-9 Reaper Drone Firing hellfire missile. (US Army photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Biden administration said Friday (July 28) it will provide NT$10.9 billion (US$345) million in military aid to Taiwan from U.S. stockpiles.

The White House issued a memorandum saying the aid includes defense articles and services, as well as military education and training. It said the aid will use the presidential drawdown authority approved by Congress for US$1 billion in drawdown packages for Taiwan in the fiscal 2023 defense bill.

The announcement did not specify what weapons the U.S. will send to Taiwan. But two U.S. officials who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity said the package will have man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms, and missiles.

Pentagon spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Martin Meiners said at a press briefing in Brisbane, Australia, on Friday that the aid package "includes self-defense capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to build to bolster deterrence now and in the future," VOA reported. He said the systems address "critical defensive stockpiles, multidomain awareness, anti-armor, and air defense capabilities."

Politico quoted a former DOD official familiar with the matter who spoke anonymously as saying the arms package will also include MQ-9 Reaper drones and small arms ammunition. Taiwan reportedly agreed to buy four MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones from the U.S. in May. The drones will be built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
weapons package
arms package
US military aid
US military aid for Taiwan
Biden administration
White House
US Taiwan military relations
defending Taiwan
MQ-9

RELATED ARTICLES

US to announce new Taiwan weapons package soon
US to announce new Taiwan weapons package soon
2023/07/28 11:01
Taiwan conducts 1st drill defending Taoyuan Airport from Chinese attack
Taiwan conducts 1st drill defending Taoyuan Airport from Chinese attack
2023/07/26 18:03
Taiwan to buy 4 NASAMS systems from US to defend capital, key air bases
Taiwan to buy 4 NASAMS systems from US to defend capital, key air bases
2023/07/22 17:19
Washington concerned about Taiwan vice president's 'enter the White House' comment
Washington concerned about Taiwan vice president's 'enter the White House' comment
2023/07/20 14:33
Taiwan troops 'annihilate' PLA special forces in Japan tabletop simulation
Taiwan troops 'annihilate' PLA special forces in Japan tabletop simulation
2023/07/20 13:16