Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Payton Turner accepts the notion that his first two NFL seasons were a disappointment and that the stakes are high for him in Year 3.

“It's no secret it's a big year," the 2021 first-round draft choice said after his third practice of training camp on Friday. “Especially for me in my situation.

"The past two years haven't been what I expected them to be or what the front office expected,” added Turner, who now finds himself in pole position to fill the void left by former starter Marcus Davenport's departure in free agency.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Turner has been lining up with the first team defense during 11-on-11 drills, on the opposite edge from 13th-year pro and defensive captain Cameron Jordan.

“We’re looking to see who’s going to be that guy that’s going to line up on the other side,” coach Dennis Allen said. “And somebody’s got to — not be given that role — somebody’s got to take that role. He’s earned the right to get those reps. Now, it’s what he does with them.”

Turner wasn’t exactly pleased to see Davenport go. They had become friends and Turner had attended Davenport’s wedding.

“That was my boy,” Turner said. “But it’s also an opportunity for me. ... So, when I see that, I’m just looking at myself and being like, ‘What can I do to put myself in position to be successful now that I have an even greater opportunity.’”

Turner also will have competition for that spot from fifth-year pro Carl Granderson and from Isaiah Foskey, a second-round draft choice out of Notre Dame last spring.

Turner has yet to play as much as half of a season since his final year of college at Houston, when he had five sacks and 10 1/2 tackles for loss in just five games during the Cougars' pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

He had one sack in five games as a Saints rookie in 2021, when he was hampered by a shoulder injury. Last season, he appeared in eight games and had two sacks — both coming in one strong game against the Las Vegas Raiders before seeing his progress derailed by an ankle injury.

“We need to see him, number one, be available,” Allen said. “And number two, just continue to improve every day. ... I’m looking for more development out of him this year.”

While Turner describes his first two seasons as “real frustrating," he tries to turn those unpleasant memories into useful lessons and doesn't shy away from discussing them.

“You can’t just forget about the injuries. That’s part of my career. That’s part of my past," Turner said. “So, taking that and being like, ’How can I make sure that my ankle’s going to be good this year, even if it’s not my fault, how can I strengthen it, how can I work on the mobility.”

Turner said he spent more time this offseason performing ”prehab" on his left ankle.

“Some stuff's not in your control, but everything that is in your control, you got to be able to put that in your back pocket and say you did everything to put yourself in the best position,” he said.

“I feel great," Turner added. "I haven't felt this good playing football in a long time.”

Turner said his primary goal is “being on the field.”

“Second is gong out there and being productive,” he added.

And by productive, Turner means “sacks, TFLs (tackles for loss), batted passes, pressures,” he said.

He didn't want to discuss specific statistical goals, but said he envisions himself ultimately being named to a Pro Bowl.

Jordan said Turner appears to have the talent to go far if the flashes of potential he has already shown become his “standard.”

“His hunger to want to be great is totally in range of where he sees himself,” Jordan said. “Now he’s just got to go work for it. He’s done a phenomenal job this offseason transforming his body and being where he wants to be.”

Notes: The Saints announced that they have signed long snapper Zach Wood to a four-year extension. Wood, 30, has played for New Orleans for all six of his previous NFL seasons.

