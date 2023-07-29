LOCALIZE IT: Federal data shows student homelessness dropped during pandemic, but that's not reality

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:
Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it's unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials.
Some experts attribute the drop to the increased difficulty in identifying homeless children during the pandemic, when many schools failed to keep track of soaring numbers of kids with unstable housing. Not being identified as homeless meant students lost out on eligibility for crucial support such as transportation, free uniforms and laundry services and other help.
Here are some tips for covering student homelessness.
STATE RANKING OF HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF HOMELESS STUDENTS IN 2020-2021
The U.S. Department of Education defines homeless children and youth as people who “lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.” The definition includes children who are living with others due to loss of regular housing or economic hardship, in a temporarily shelter, awaiting foster care placement, sleeping in cars or public spaces or are migratory. (The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has a more limited definition and therefore its dataset is not directly comparable.)
The ranking below is based on U.S. Department of Education data from 2020-2021, the first full school year after the pandemic. The percentages are based on the state's total enrollment numbers and the number of enrolled students identified as homeless.
The states are listed along with their percentage of homeless students, and where to find state level data.
BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION, 6.3%
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 5.6%, DC State Board of Education
NEW YORK, 4.8%, New York Department of Education
CALIFORNIA, 3.8%, California Department of Education
MISSOURI, 3.7%, Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education
WEST VIRGINA, 3.7%, West Virginia Department of Education
OREGON, 3.3%, Oregon Department of Education
MONTANA, 3.2%, Montana Department of Education
OKLAHOMA, 3.2%, Oklahoma Department of Education
NEVADA, 3.1%, Nevada Department of Education
WASHINGTON, 3%, Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
KENTUCKY, 2.8%, Kentucky Department of Education
NEW MEXICO, 2.6%, New Mexico Public Education Department
ARKANSAS, 2.4%, Arkansas Department of Education
IDAHO, 2.4%, Idaho Department of Education
FLORIDA, 2.3%, Florida Department of Education
MASSACHUSETTS, 2.2%, Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
ALASKA, 2%, Alaska Department of Education & Early Development
ILLINOIS, 2%, Illinois State Board of Education
DELAWARE, 1.9%, Delaware Department of Education
MICHIGAN, 1.9%, Michigan Department of Education
GEORGIA, 1.8%, Georgia Department of Education
HAWAII, 1.8%, Hawaii Department of Education
MISSISSIPPI, 1.8%, Mississippi Department of Education
NEW HAMPSHIRE, 1.8%, New Hampshire Department of Education
WYOMING, 1.8%, Wyoming Department of Education
COLORADO, 1.7%, Colorado Department of Education
LOUISIANA, 1.7%, Louisiana Department of Education
TEXAS, 1.7%, Texas Education Agency
PENNSYLVANIA, 1.6%, Pennsylvania Department of Education
SOUTH CAROLINA, 1.6%, South Carolina Department of Education
WISCONSON, 1.6%, Wisconsin Department of Education
INDIANA, 1.5%, Indiana Department of Education
NORTH CAROLINA, 1.5%, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction
NORTH DAKOTA, 1.5%, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction
OHIO, 1.5%, Ohio Department of Education
TENNESSEE, 1.5%, Tennessee Department of Education
UTAH, 1.5%, Utah State Board of Education
ALABAMA, 1.3%, Alabama State Department of Education
ARIZONA, 1.3%, Arizona Department of Education
MARYLAND, 1.3%, Maryland State Department of Education
IOWA, 1.2%, Iowa Department of Education
KANSAS, 1.2%, Kansas Department of Education
MAINE, 1.2%, Maine Department of Education
MINNESOTA, 1.2%, Minnesota Department of Education
VERMONT, 1.2%, Vermont Agency of Education
SOUTH DAKOTA, 1.1%, South Dakota Department of Education
VIRGINIA, 1.1%, Virginia Department of Education
PUERTO RICO, 0.9%, Puerto Rico Department of Education
NEBRASKA, 0.8%, Nebraska Department of Education
NEW JERSEY, 0.8%, New Jersey Department of Education
RHODE ISLAND, 0.8%, Rhode Island Department of Education
CONNECTICUT, 0.7%, Connecticut State Department Of Education
TAKE YOUR REPORTING FURTHER
— During the pandemic, how did your local school system address the needs of students whose families experienced homelessness? How have their counts of homeless students changed since the first year of the pandemic when many kids were learning online?
— What efforts has your school made to boost the academic recovery of kids who've experienced housing instability? Is there any effort to make up for help and services they might have missed out on if they were not identified as homeless during the throes of the pandemic?
— How does poverty and housing instability affect the education of kids in your local schools? Shelters in your area and advocates for homeless families can be helpful in connecting you with families who might be willing to share how their children's schooling has been affected by the pandemic.
STYLE GUIDANCE
Find AP Stylebook tips on coverage and terminology in its section about reporting on homeless people.
