Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

By Associated Press
2023/07/28 21:09
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, ...
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, ...

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Qin Haiyang of China set a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the swimming world championships on Friday, winning the gold medal in 2 minutes, 05.48 seconds.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia held the old record of 2:05.95.

Qin led after 50 meters and held on to touch first. Stubblety-Cook finished second in 2:06.40. Matt Fallon of the United States was third in 2:07.74.

It was Qin's third gold at the worlds. He also won the 50 and 100 breaststroke.

