Taiwan calculates typhoon damage to farming

Typhoon Doksuri brought relief to drought-hit areas

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/28 20:40
Typhoon damage to watermelon fields in Fenglin, Hualien County.

Typhoon damage to watermelon fields in Fenglin, Hualien County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While land and sea alerts for Typhoon Doksuri ended Friday (July 28) evening, the agricultural sector estimated the damage at NT$50 million (US$1.59 million).

Watermelons, bananas, and rice were the worst-affected crops, the Liberty Times reported. Hualien County on the east coast accounted for almost half of the damage to farming, at NT$24 million.

A total of 1,588 hectares of farmland had been damaged by torrential rain, flooding, and mudslides during the storm. The corn and papaya harvests would also suffer from the bad weather, officials said.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) said it would pay cash compensation for damage to watermelons in the Hualien County townships of Fenglin and Yuli, and in the Taitung County township of Guanshan. According to the COA, it would follow a compensation system introduced in 2022 which included quick, simple, and generous procedures.

While farmers were badly hit by the typhoon, the country’s water supply improved. Doksuri added 95.58 million metric tons of water to reservoirs since July 25, per CNA.

The Mudan reservoir in Pingtung County, a part of the country often threatened by drought, was now 71% full. As the typhoon passed close to the south, the abundant rainfall provided relief, with the Ministry of Economic Affairs deciding that the water supply for Kaohsiung City could return to normal from July 31.
