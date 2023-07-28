Taiwan Starlux Airlines plane damaged during hard landing in Bangkok

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Starlux Airlines aircraft was damaged during a hard landing at Bangkok airport Thursday (July 27), but all 178 passengers were unharmed.

Flight JX741, an Airbus A321, faced repairs after its flight from Taoyuan International Airport to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a Starlux spokesperson told CNA Friday (July 28). As a result, the 170 travelers who had booked the return flight were offered a night at a hotel in Bangkok.

The airline sent a repair crew and another A321 to Bangkok. The plane picked up the return passengers, who arrived in Taoyuan after 1 p.m. Friday.

According to procedures, the plane had to be thoroughly inspected and repaired, while the airline had to pass on relevant data to Airbus. Starlux said it would investigate whether the weather, mechanical failure, or human error was responsible for the incident. In the case of human error, training would be intensified.

Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said the aircraft would only be allowed to take off again once it had received a full report from Starlux about the incident and about the repairs.

