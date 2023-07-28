Taiwan’s Foxconn tells Sharp to come up with turnaround plan in 3 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn has told Sharp to provide a business improvement plan within three months after the Japanese electronics maker posted losses earlier in the year, Nikkei reported on Thursday (July 27).

Foxconn Chair Young Liu (劉揚偉) stopped by Sharp's offices in Tokyo and Chiba last week, where he is thought to have met with Sharp President and CEO Wu Po-hsuan (吳柏勳) and other executives, telling them to come up with a plan to return to profitability, Nikkei said. Liu also had roundtable discussions with employees.

Additionally, Liu traveled to Sharp headquarters in Osaka during the first week of the month to meet with senior and mid-level employees, according to Reuters. During those meetings, Liu discussed issues concerning the Foxconn and Sharp relationship, Sharp’s global position, and the Japanese electronics maker’s future, according to Sharp.

Sharp reported its first net loss in six years for the fiscal year that ended in March, according to Nikkei. It posted a full-year loss of US$1.9 billion (NT$59.73 billion) after writing down the value of its panel display business and other assets, Reuters said.

Foxconn reported a 56% drop in Q1 net profit, due to a NT$17.3 billion writedown in connection to its 34% stake in Sharp, according to Reuters.

Sharp said that it expects to return to profitability this fiscal year and has projected a net profit of 10 billion yen (NT$2.26 billion), per Nikkei.