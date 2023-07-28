FITTERY delivers meal plans to supercharge fitness goals

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 July 2023 - FITTERY, a leading provider of healthy meal plans. FITTERY meal plan is designed to provide customers with calorie-controlled meals that are delivered straight to their doorstep, making healthy eating easy and convenient, and helping individuals achieve their fitness goals through proper nutrition.





Studies have shown that diet accounts for up to 80% of weight loss success, highlighting the importance of proper nutrition in achieving fitness goals. However, meal prepping, grocery shopping, and cooking can be a challenge in Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle. FITTERY's meal plan offers a solution by providing ready-to-eat meals that are tailored to meet individual dietary needs and preferences.



FITTERY's meal plans are carefully crafted by expert nutritionists and professional chefs to ensure that they are nutritionally balanced and provide all the necessary macronutrients and micronutrients required for a healthy diet. Customers can choose from a diverse selection of meal plans and menus, including Fusion, Chinese, vegetarian, low-carb, get lean, build muscle and semi-keto options.



For customers with highly specific dietary or allergy requirements, FITTERY offers the DIY BOX, allowing customers to build their own meals from a wide variety of lean proteins, vegetable sides, carbohydrate bases, and low-calorie sauces. With up to 50 ingredients and over 200 meal combinations to choose from, FITTERY offers a flexible and customizable solution for customers' unique needs.



FITTERY's service is tailored to meet the demands of Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle, with a dedicated customer service WhatsApp hotline that allows customers to modify their meal plans, pause deliveries, change delivery addresses, or request allergy accommodations on the go.



To kickstart their health journey, customers can enter the promo code 【TRYNOW】 to enjoy 17% off their first order on FITTERY's website.



FITTERY is a health-focused food delivery service that provides a wide range of nutritious and delicious meals to suit various dietary needs. FITTERY's mission is to make healthy eating easy and convenient for everyone, especially those with busy lifestyles. Their meals are prepared by professional chefs using only the freshest ingredients, ensuring that customers receive healthy and balanced meals every time.