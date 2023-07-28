South Korea rules out terrorism behind parcels from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in South Korea have concluded that terrorism did not play a part in the arrival of hundreds of unordered packages, some of them sent from China via Taiwan.

Employees at a welfare center in the city of Ulsan suffered from dizziness and breathing difficulties after opening a package on July 20. An investigation showed that the parcel moved by ship from Shenzhen to Taiwan before being sent as air mail by Chunghwa Post without ever entering Taiwan.

The welfare staff left hospital two days later with doctors ruling no toxic materials were responsible for their ailments. The incident led to thousands of people reporting having received unordered packages from several countries, including Taiwan and Uzbekistan.

However, of the 2,141 reported parcels, 1,462 were the result of misunderstandings or enquiries from the public, leaving 679 to be inspected by the authorities, TaiSounds reported. Tests by a defense institute did not reveal any harmful chemical, toxic, biological, or radioactive materials, reports said.

Police said some incidents were likely examples of “brushing scams” that involve identity theft. A box of unordered goods is sent to an address discovered online by a company, which posts fake positive reviews of its products and services to improve its ratings.

As a result of the incidents in South Korea, Chunghwa Post refused to accept parcels from Shenzhen for transshipment.