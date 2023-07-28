1 dead, 7 injured by Typhoon Doksuri in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One death, seven injuries, and a total of 1,720 damage reports have been attributed to Typhoon Doksuri, according to reports Friday (July 28) morning.

The Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) said the typhoon caused one death and seven injuries, reported CNA. Among those injured were six civilians, including a 59-year-old man surnamed Kao (高), who was fishing on high ground overlooking the coast of Penghu County's Magong City on Thursday night (July 27).



(CNA photo)

Kao was struck by a large wave that knocked him down onto a reef and was unconscious. He is as of press time undergoing emergency medical treatment at a local hospital.

Five injuries were reported in Tainan City, four of which were caused by people being knocked off their scooters by strong winds. One was sent to the hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing due to a power outage that caused life-support equipment to shut down.



(CNA photo)

The CEOC said the sole death attributed to Typhoon Doksuir was a woman who drowned in Hualien County's Xiulin Township. The sixth civilian injury resulting from the typhoon was a man in Taitung County who fell and injured his index finger at his workplace.

In addition, one British man and one Taiwanese woman went to Lishan Hot Springs in Taitung County's Haiduan Township on Wednesday morning (July 26). While returning, the stream became a torrent, and they were cut off from any roads out of the area.



(CNA photo)

The fire department delivered food and essential supplies to the pair but was unable to rescue them due to the treacherous conditions. The fire department was originally planning on rescuing the two on Friday morning, but the rescue effort was postponed as roads have yet to be cleared.

Among the 1,720 damage reports believed to be caused by Doksuri, 1,033 are being dealt with, while 307 have been resolved. The most common damage has been fallen trees and to essential infrastructure.



(CNA photo)

The areas most affected are Tainan City and Kaohsiung City. CEOC said there were 225 alerts for potential landslides across Taiwan, including 82 in Hualien County, 65 in Taitung County, 62 in Pingtung County, and 16 in Kaohsiung City. Additionally, red alerts have been issued for 186 streams, including 97 in Taitung County and 89 in Hualien County.



Areas under yellow for large-scale collapses are in Taitung County (three areas), Hualien County (two areas), and Pingtung County (one area). Areas under red alert for large-scale collapses include Taitung County (two areas) and Hualien County (one area).

At 8 a.m., 6,392 people were evacuated from Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Taitung County, Hualien County, Pingtung County, Kinmen County, Nantou County, and Yunlin County. Seventy shelters have been opened to house 1,085 people.



