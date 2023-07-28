AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

People work together to pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, M... People work together to pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, July 24, 2023. The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in according to the authorities. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)