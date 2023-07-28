Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/28 15:07
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A fire...
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave...
Myroslava cries over the body of her husband Stepan Tymchyshak, a Ukrainian serviceman who was killed at the frontline near Kupiansk, during funeral c...
Firefighters walk inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (A...
A church personnel salvages items while helping clean up inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral after it was heavily damaged in Russian missile at...
Two women watch a wildfire burning near houses in Alcabideche, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Hundreds of firefighters and over a dozen airpl...
People work together to pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, M...
Supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a...
A steam train travels through the 'Harz' mountains destroyed by the bark beetle and drought near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Phot...
A voter prepares his ballot at a school used as polling station in Badalona, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Polling began Sunday...
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez greets supporters outside the party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Sunday Ju...
A voter poses for a selfie with Onyx, right, a drag queen doing election work at a polling station for Spain's general election, in Madrid, Sunday, Ju...
Tourists and locals visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A thunderstorm approaches over a field of sunflowers in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the ...
Olivio Ordonez from the French hip hop duo "Bigflo & Oli" (Bigflo et Oli) crowd surfs in an inflatable boat as they perform on the main stage during t...

A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A fire...

Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave...

Myroslava cries over the body of her husband Stepan Tymchyshak, a Ukrainian serviceman who was killed at the frontline near Kupiansk, during funeral c...

Firefighters walk inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (A...

A church personnel salvages items while helping clean up inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral after it was heavily damaged in Russian missile at...

Two women watch a wildfire burning near houses in Alcabideche, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Hundreds of firefighters and over a dozen airpl...

People work together to pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, M...

Supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a...

A steam train travels through the 'Harz' mountains destroyed by the bark beetle and drought near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Phot...

A voter prepares his ballot at a school used as polling station in Badalona, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Polling began Sunday...

Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez greets supporters outside the party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Sunday Ju...

A voter poses for a selfie with Onyx, right, a drag queen doing election work at a polling station for Spain's general election, in Madrid, Sunday, Ju...

Tourists and locals visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A thunderstorm approaches over a field of sunflowers in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the ...

Olivio Ordonez from the French hip hop duo "Bigflo & Oli" (Bigflo et Oli) crowd surfs in an inflatable boat as they perform on the main stage during t...

July 21-27, 2023

The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was heavily damaged in a missile attack, wildfires have been burning through southern Europe, Spain had an inconclusive result from its general election, mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger’s president, and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour De France cycling race.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by international photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com