Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

UN chief warns 'era of global boiling' has arrived

Climate change here, terrifying, and just beginning: Antonio Guterres

  276
By Michelle Nichols, REUTERS
2023/07/28 14:29
A firefighter retreats from flames on the island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A firefighter retreats from flames on the island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

July 27 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that the era of global warming has ended and "the era of global boiling has arrived" after scientists said July was the world's hottest month on record.

"Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning," Guterres told reporters. "It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action."
Climate crisis
Climate change
Antonio Guterres
UN
global boiling
immediate climate action
climate action

RELATED ARTICLES

US House passes bill targeting China's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan
US House passes bill targeting China's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan
2023/07/26 14:53
90% of Taiwanese say they have been affected by climate change
90% of Taiwanese say they have been affected by climate change
2023/07/19 19:57
Anonymous puts Taiwan flag, national anthem on 2 UN websites
Anonymous puts Taiwan flag, national anthem on 2 UN websites
2023/07/18 09:56
Rarely seen kitefin shark caught off Taiwan's east coast
Rarely seen kitefin shark caught off Taiwan's east coast
2023/07/16 15:11
Singapore’s large private companies to provide ESG reports by 2027
Singapore’s large private companies to provide ESG reports by 2027
2023/07/12 09:33