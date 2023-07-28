Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan, UK Enhanced Trade Partnership will help CPTPP bid

UK is CPTPP's newest member

  170
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/28 14:27
The Taiwan-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership can lead to CPTPP membership. (Wikicommons, The wub photo)

The Taiwan-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership can lead to CPTPP membership. (Wikicommons, The wub photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s plan to conclude an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) with the United Kingdom will help its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), reports said Friday (July 28).

The two countries agreed to prepare for the ETP by discussing investments, energy, and digital trade. As the U.K. became the CPTPP’s 12th member this year, closer economic cooperation is also expected to help Taiwan receive the go-ahead to join the trade group.

Deepening trade relations with the U.K. would win its support for the CPTPP bid, according to Chiu Ta-sheng (邱達生), a researcher at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER). He added that cooperation under an ETP framework would also show other nations that Taiwan was sufficiently prepared to join a group like the CPTPP, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The aim of the ETP was only to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU), because trying for a full-scale trade agreement would involve matters of sovereignty, which might attract interference from China, Chiu said.

Once the MOU was signed, it would lead to closer trade ties between Taiwan and the U.K., and even without being legally binding, it could form the first step toward a more thorough trade agreement, Chiu said.
Taiwan-U.K. trade
Enhanced Trade Partnership
ETP
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
CPTPP
MOU
trade agreement

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, UK prepare Enhanced Trade Partnership talks
Taiwan, UK prepare Enhanced Trade Partnership talks
2023/07/27 16:20
Taiwan urges CPTPP members to 'promptly create fair review' for applicants
Taiwan urges CPTPP members to 'promptly create fair review' for applicants
2023/07/17 16:13
CPTPP to discuss China, Taiwan membership bids
CPTPP to discuss China, Taiwan membership bids
2023/07/15 20:28
Taiwan KMT presidential candidate praises friendship with Australia
Taiwan KMT presidential candidate praises friendship with Australia
2023/07/11 16:47
Taiwan and UK sign health cooperation agreement
Taiwan and UK sign health cooperation agreement
2023/07/11 11:02