China's military gaining upper hand over Taiwan, says Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan conducts military drills to prepare for a possible Chinese invasion, Japan’s Defense Ministry released its annual security assessment and said the China-Taiwan military power balance is “rapidly tilting to China’s favor,” Nikkei reports.

Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu said the world has entered a new era of crisis, in a somber opening statement describing China’s rapidly enhancing military capabilities. Released on Friday (July 28), the report notes a “significant increase” in the number of Chinese aircraft entering Taiwan’s airspace, and Chinese missile launches and military exercises made in retaliation to then U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in 2022.

“China regards unification with Taiwan as ‘a natural requirement for realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation’ and is highly wary of the United States’ involvement in issues concerning Taiwan,” the report reads.

The report says that China’s post-Pelosi military exercises may have included simulated invasions of Taiwan, such as anti-ground and anti-ship attack drills, and airspace drills.

"The fact that China is capable of carrying out such activities shows that the situation is working to China's advantage," a defense ministry official said.



A Chinese fighter takes off during combat readiness patrol and military exercises around Taiwan on April 8, 2023. (AP photo)

The report notes that China maintains its policy for peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but that it has not ruled out the use of force to achieve this. It is a stance that is frequently reiterated by Chinese officials.

The report also describes a range of other challenges to Japan’s security, including the war in Ukraine, and both China and North Korea’s ongoing development of nuclear capabilities. The report notes that China may have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

According to various estimates, Russia and the U.S. have the first and second most nuclear warheads, with around 5,000 each. China is estimated to have between 350 and 400, and North Korea 20.

The report said that diplomatic means remain Japan’s priority for ensuring peace. “At the same time, in order to protect the lives and livelihood of Japanese nationals, it is essential to make efforts to defend our country by ourselves and increase deterrence,” Hamada wrote in the report’s foreword.

“In other words, we need to make the opponent think that attacking Japan will not achieve its goals.”