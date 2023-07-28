Taipei's SipSip Bar & Restaurant offers Asian fusion food journey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The stylish "SipSip Bar & Restaurant" in Taipei has opened at Huashan 1914 Creative Park after concluding its trial operation in June.

Situated in a space that formerly served as a rice wine fermentation room in a liquor factory, its design draws inspiration from the white luster of polished rice, while the delicate lines show the influence of Italian architect Carlo Scarpa.

Offering a diverse range of cuisines, the restaurant's signature dishes come from a variety of Asian countries. During an interview with Taiwan News, co-founder Wang Xin-kai (王信凱) said dining experiences at the establishment are journeys that go beyond Asia's cultural boundaries.

Wang said their most popular late-night snack is the panipuri sour and spicy shrimp flavor, a fusion of Indian deep-fried street food and Thai seafood. He recommends sharing main courses, such as the Cantonese duck cheese roti, angelica foam seafood linguine, and Sichuan Pepper duck breast and pickled cabbage sauce.

In collaboration with Bar Pun, in the Xinyi Anhe district, the restaurant has launched an authentic cocktail menu featuring Taiwan's Kaoliang liquor and millet wine brewed by Indigenous tribes.

Wang said the extension of operating hours to three days provides an opportunity for patrons to experience a different atmosphere. The restaurant plans to target a younger audience by hosting a variety of art and cultural events and will also offer a picnic service in August.

"SipSip Bar & Restaurant" opens at Huashan 1914 Creative Park. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu reels)