'Love in Taipei' debuts on Paramount+ in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A film adaptation of a book inspired by Taiwan's famed "Love Boat" language and culture study program will premiere on Paramount+ on Aug. 10.

On Wednesday (July 26), Paramount+ released a trailer for "Love in Taipei," originally written by Abigail Hing Wen (邢立美). The novel is based on the Overseas Compatriot Youth Summer Formosa Study Tour to Taiwan, more commonly known as the "Love Boat."



Chelsea Zhang, Ashley Liao, and Ross Butler. (Paramount+ image)

Played by Ashley Liao, the protagonist of the film is Ever Wong, who finds herself reluctantly going on a surprise trip to Taiwan arranged by her parents to take part in the program, reported Entertainment Weekly. Upon arrival in Taipei, she is surprised to learn that many of the students are taking the opportunity of being away from their parents for the first time to go wild.

She quickly befriends fellow student Sophie Ha, played by Chelsea Zhang, who encourages Wong to break the rules and go on adventures. Wong soon finds herself caught up in a love triangle between sports prodigy Rick Woo, played by Ross Butler, and flamboyant artist Xavier Nico, acted by Nico Hiraga.



Liao and Hiraga. (Paramount+ image)

While torn between Rick and Xavier, Wong must muster the courage to go against her parent's wishes for her to go to medical school and pursue her real dream of becoming a professional dancer. Also featured in the film is Cindy Cheung, who plays Wong's aunt and mentor, Shu.

The film is directed by Arvin Chen and was produced by Ace Entertainment with Abigail Hing Wen serving as one of the executive producers. The screenplay was written by Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr.



Liao paints calligraphy. (Paramount+ image)

The real-life program on which the film and novel were based was designed to serve as a Chinese language and culture program. However, it gained notoriety for the dating that occurs during the program among Taiwanese expatriate youth.

The program was launched in 1966 by the Overseas Compatriot Affairs Commission (now known as the Overseas Community Affairs Council) and the China Youth Corps with about 70 students. At the program's peak in the 1990s and early 2000s, it had 1,200 participants in two locations.



Liao holds fan. (Paramount+ image)

As well as the author Abigail Hing Wen, many influential figures from the Taiwanese and overseas Chinese Diaspora have participated in the program, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (趙小蘭), Representative Judy Chu (趙美心), pop diva Coco Lee (李玟), pop star Wang Leehom (王力宏), former Taiwan legislator Jason Hsu Yu-jen (許毓仁), and comedian Kristina Wong (黄君儀).

Participation in the tour has dropped in recent years and its length has been cut down from six weeks to three weeks with the language study portion removed. The current program, the Taiwan Study Tour Program for Overseas Youth, features "special topic lectures, Taiwan culture, university visits, youth social exchange, and Taiwan tourist attractions tours" with eight terms held annually.



Butler on bus with classmates. (Paramount+ image)