AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/07/28 13:07
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada,...
The Moncada military barracks are illuminated before sunrise during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the assault on the barracks, now a scho...
Migrants, mainly from Central America, who were traveling to the U.S. inside a tractor-trailer, are detained by Mexican immigration agents and Nationa...
Persons grieve near the body of a man, killed in unknown circumstances, on a street in Duran, Ecuador, Friday, July 21, 2023. Ecuador is gripped by a ...
People attend a wake for Chilean singer Cecilia "La Incomparable" Pantoja, at the Caupolican Theater in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Panto...
National Police patrol during an anti-gang operation in the Tabare neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Jos...
A motorcyclist pulls ahead of his competitors in a drag race at an old, unused airstrip in San Nicolas de Bari, Cuba, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo...
A girl, wearing a Barbie T-shirt, plays on an inflatable slide during a Children's Day celebration for pediatric patients and the children of universi...
India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk McKenzie as rains breaks on day three of their second cricket...
An anti-government protester, dressed as Barbie holding a fake gun, takes part in a demonstration demanding that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte call...
A member of the Caracas FC fan club known as The Red Demons, holds a red smoke bomb during a derby soccer match against Deportivo Tachira at Estadio O...

July 21 – July 27, 2023

Catholic parishioners in Paraguay don bird-like costumes and parade in the streets to honor a 16th century saint said to possess miraculous powers. Drivers and fans fight to bring car racing out of hiding in Cuba where vehicle competitions have been prohibited for six decades. And in Peru, an antigovernment demonstrator holding a pink, fake gun stands inside a Barbie box labeled “Barbie Dictator.”

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota.

