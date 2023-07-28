Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits cathedral attacked by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Odesa and visited the historic Orthodox cathedral days after it was attacked by Russia.

Meanwhile, the US is reportedly planning to deliver the promised Abrams tanks to Kyiv by September.

Separately, Ukraine said it recaptured the strategic village of Staromaiorske by driving a wedge through Moscow's defensive positions

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on July 28, 2023:

Japan to extend Russian export ban to some automobiles

Japan intends to ban a range of automobile exports to Russia, including hybrid cars, from August, said Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

"The export to Russia of automobiles over 1900-cc, hybrid engine passenger cars and large vehicle tires and so on will be banned from August 9," he said.

The move is part of the Japanese cabinet's decision to extend the scope of banned goods to Russia, Nishimura said to reporters after the cabinet meeting.



Russian attacks Odesa again, atleast one dead

Atleast one person died in Odesa after Russia launched another overnight attack on the port infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian region, said Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian military said that two Kalibr missiles were fired from a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine. It also said that eight kamikaze drones had been intercepted over several regions.

The deceased was a civilian security guard, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the region via Telegram.

After Moscow exited the Black Sea grain deal, the port city of Odesa with a population of over one million, has been shelled multiple times.

Ukraine's Orthodox church breaks from Russia by adopting new calendar

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) has approved a change to transition to the modern calendar. This marks another sign of the widening divide between Russia and Kyiv.

The new calendar will align the Orthodox christian holidays with those of Catholics and Protestants. It also corresponds to the Gregorian calendar up to the year 2800.

The OCU, founded in 2018 with state aid, is making a bid to distance itself even more from Russia.

A synod of bishops collectively agreed to introduce the changes in Ukraine's Orthodox church from September 1. They also said that parishes and monasteries that wish to continue using the old Julian calendar may do so.

The Orthodox churches in Russia refer to the Julian calendar.

Ukraine says it recaptured Russian-occupied southern village

Ukraine said it had recaptured the southeastern village of Staromaiorske from Russian forces in Donetsk region.

"Our defenders are now continuing to clear the settlement," said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar after declaring that Staromaiorske had been liberated.

In a campaign to drive a wedge through Moscow's defensive positions, Kyiv has been pressing forward their counteroffensive through the Russian-occupied southeastern part of their country.

Kyiv has reported slow but steady progress.

Russian President Vladimir Putinacknowledged the intensified attacks by Kyiv over the last few days. However, he told Russian media that every Ukrainian assault had been effectively countered.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has extended the imposition of martial law and mobilization for another 90 days. Else, it would have expired on August 18.

The extension of the martial law means Kyiv cannot hold regular elections.



US to deliver promised Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The US hopes to begin delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine by September, reported Politico.

US President Joe Biden announced in January that his administration would provide Kyiv with 31 Abrams battle tanks, but the delivery process could take time.

"Delivering these tanks to the field is going to take time. Time that we'll see and we'll use to make sure the Ukrainians are fully prepared," he said at the time.

He added that the tanks would help Ukrainian soldiers "improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain."

Back then, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow's ambassador to Washington, warned the US that an approval for the delivery of the tanks would be "another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."



Zelenskyy inspects cathedral damaged by Russian missile

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the historic Orthodox cathedral in Odesa, days after it was damaged by a Russian missile attack, said the president's office.

He inspected the extent of the destruction in the church, which is located in the old town of the southern port city of Odesa, marked as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"The head of state was informed about the state of the destruction inside the church and its current condition," said the president's office.

The cathedral was originally built in 1794 under imperial Russian rule.

Since the attack last week, specialists have been examining the possibilities for restoring the famous building.

During his evening address on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that he met with medical workers in Odesa and thanked them for their services.

Ever since Moscow withdrew from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city located on the shores of the Black Sea and is home to Ukraine's main seaport.

ns/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)