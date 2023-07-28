Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/07/28 11:08
Declan Brooks competes in the Men's BMX Park during X Games California, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Jon...
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt Yor...
A picketer walks past an advertisement for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" outside Paramount studios, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los A...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, i...
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Rev. Wheeler Parker as Marvel Parker holds a signing pen, at right, after Biden signed a proclamation to establi...
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire, lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the ...
Texas Rangers' Martin Perez, front, is doused with water by Ezequiel Duran, back, after a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July ...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites is seen during a time exposure as it lifts off from Launch Complex 40 ...
Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene, left, falls as he collides with Fulham's Bobby Reid during the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer matc...
Cyclists ride past a corn field on a county highway while riding in The Des Moines Register's annual bike ride across Iowa, also known as RAGBRAI, Tue...
Spectators react during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich., as they view video of the Oxford, Mich., High School shooting where Eth...
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slaying...
Inter Miami fans listen to a band play before the team's Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, ...
A model painted by an artist poses during Human Connection Arts Annual NYC Bodypainting Day in Union Square Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in New York. ...

JULY 21 - 27, 2023

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze at the microphone as he arrived for a news conference, actors and writers continue their strike for a better contract as a heat wave blistered the United States, a construction crane in New York caught fire and lost its arm, and a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from its base in Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo assistant Sydney Schaefer in New York.

