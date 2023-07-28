Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP-Week in Pictures: July 21-27, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/07/28 11:05
Servette's supporters light smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first-leg soccer match between Switzerland's Servett...
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after a jury cleared him of nine sex offenses. The Hollywood star...
A man stands in a fountain in Bucharest, Romania, on a hot afternoon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as temperatures in the shade went above 40 degrees Celsi...
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is surrounded by lawmakers at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel,...
Demonstrators block the traffic on a highway crossing the city during a protest against plans by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governme...
Sarah Bacon, of the United States, competes during the women's 3m springboard diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Frid...
Members of the Disappeared Detainees Relatives Group of Chile hold cardboard cutouts depicting their disappeared relatives in a march commemorating th...
A church with a damaged roof and bell tower is pictured after a storm swept through the city of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, Monday, July 24, 2023....
A tractor passes a field of blooming sunflowers near Derenburg, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A soldier asks for calm from the friends and family members of inmates seeking information after deadly clashes at the Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaq...
Toppled trees caused by Typhoon Doksuri block a road in Baguio City, northern Philippines on Wednesday July 26, 2023. (AP Photo)
Pope Francis blesses 100-year-old Lucilla Macelli as he arrives to preside over a mass on the occasion of the 3rd Grandparents and the Elderly World D...
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attack...
Alberto Feijoo, center, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's g...
A military helicopter operates as flames burn a forest on the mountains near Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on...
Tourists and locals visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Dancers with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater perform "Dancing Spirit" by Ronald K. Brown during the BAAND Together Dance Festival, Tuesday, July 25...
Turkish firefighters work to extinguish a forest wildfire in Beykoz, outskirts Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Australia's Alanna Kennedy, right, goes for a header with Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australi...
A policeman guarding atop a building films Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participating in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thur...

Servette's supporters light smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first-leg soccer match between Switzerland's Servett...

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after a jury cleared him of nine sex offenses. The Hollywood star...

A man stands in a fountain in Bucharest, Romania, on a hot afternoon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as temperatures in the shade went above 40 degrees Celsi...

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is surrounded by lawmakers at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel,...

Demonstrators block the traffic on a highway crossing the city during a protest against plans by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governme...

Sarah Bacon, of the United States, competes during the women's 3m springboard diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Frid...

Members of the Disappeared Detainees Relatives Group of Chile hold cardboard cutouts depicting their disappeared relatives in a march commemorating th...

A church with a damaged roof and bell tower is pictured after a storm swept through the city of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, Monday, July 24, 2023....

A tractor passes a field of blooming sunflowers near Derenburg, Germany, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A soldier asks for calm from the friends and family members of inmates seeking information after deadly clashes at the Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaq...

Toppled trees caused by Typhoon Doksuri block a road in Baguio City, northern Philippines on Wednesday July 26, 2023. (AP Photo)

Pope Francis blesses 100-year-old Lucilla Macelli as he arrives to preside over a mass on the occasion of the 3rd Grandparents and the Elderly World D...

Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attack...

Alberto Feijoo, center, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's g...

A military helicopter operates as flames burn a forest on the mountains near Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on...

Tourists and locals visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Dancers with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater perform "Dancing Spirit" by Ronald K. Brown during the BAAND Together Dance Festival, Tuesday, July 25...

Turkish firefighters work to extinguish a forest wildfire in Beykoz, outskirts Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Australia's Alanna Kennedy, right, goes for a header with Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australi...

A policeman guarding atop a building films Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participating in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thur...

JULY 21-27, 2023

From Servette’s supporters waving smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League match between Switzerland’s Servette FC and Belgium’s KRC Genk, to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with lawmakers in parliament while demonstrators protested his divisive judicial overhaul, to actor Kevin Spacey leaving court after a jury acquitted him of all nine sexual offense charges in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: :https://twitter.com/AP_Images