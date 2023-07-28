AP-Week in Pictures: July 21-27, 2023

Pope Francis blesses 100-year-old Lucilla Macelli as he arrives to preside over a mass on the occasion of the 3rd Grandparents and the Elderly World D... Pope Francis blesses 100-year-old Lucilla Macelli as he arrives to preside over a mass on the occasion of the 3rd Grandparents and the Elderly World Day, in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)