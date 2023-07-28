US to announce new Taiwan weapons package soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washington is expected to announce a new weapons package to Taiwan worth upwards of US$300 million (NT$9.42 billion), Reuters reported on Thursday (July 27).

Two American officials told Reuters the announcement could come as early as Friday (July 28). One U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news agency the arms package could be worth around US$330 million.

The formal announcement is not expected to include what weapons systems are being provided, Reuters said.

Four sources told Reuters the package could include four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones, but those are not definite as they have advanced equipment only the U.S. Air Force can access that would have to be removed first. Another issue is who would pay for the equipment to be taken off the drones, the report added.

The White House declined to comment on the report, while the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Taiwan already has purchased four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, the first of which is expected to be delivered in 2025.

Congress, as part of the 2023 budget, authorized up to US$1 billion worth of weapons aid for Taiwan using the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which speeds up defense assistance, according to Reuters. On May 24, the U.S. delivered a US$500 million shipment of Stinger missiles and relevant equipment using the PDA.