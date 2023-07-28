NBA Summer Base Pop-Up Event At Olympian City from July 17 – August 31

- NBA SUMMER BASE Will Feature an Interactive Journey for Fans of All Ages, Including NBA Draft and NBA Locker Room Zones -

The opportunity to create custom e-jerseys for all 30 NBA teams

An "NBA Draft" zone, where fans will be able to take photos in their custom e-jerseys and NBA team hats in front of a virtual backdrop

An "NBA Locker Room" zone, where fans will be able to take photos in their custom e-jerseys in front of a virtual background featuring jerseys of the same NBA team

A "Tissot Magazine Cover Photo" zone, where fans will be able to model Tissot products for the chance to win NBA-themed merchandise and Tissot gifts

A "Training Zone," where fans will be able participate in a timed basketball-shooting challenge

An "NBA Kids Studio" zone, where fans with kids can get professional photos taken of their kids in youth-sized NBA jerseys

An "NBA Claw Machine," where fans will be able to catch mini-Wilson NBA basketballs

An "NBA Summer Lucky Draw" and "NBA Trivia Quiz" for the chance to win NBA-themed prizes

The opportunity for fans to collect e-badges in each zone and redeem them for the chance to win NBA gifts and shopping coupons

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 July 2023 - NBA Hong Kong and Olympian City 2 Management Company Ltd. today announced NBA SUMMER BASE, a free, interactive, NBA-themed pop-up event for fans of all ages from Monday, July 17 – Thursday, August 31 in the central atrium on the ground floor of the Olympian City 2 in Hong Kong.NBA SUMMER BASE will feature an interactive journey through several zones and activities, including:Hashtag: #OlympianCity #NBA #NBASummerBase #OlympianCity #SinoGroup #NBA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.