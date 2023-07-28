Periphery of Typhoon Doksuri continues to bring wind, rain to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Doksuri will continue to bring powerful winds and heavy rain to Taiwan on Friday morning (July 28), before gradually moving away from the country in the afternoon.

As of 9:15 a.m., Typhoon Doksuri was 29 km east of Kinmen. It had a radius of 220 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kph, with gusts of up to 190 kph, according to the CWB.

A land typhoon warning is still in place for: Nantou County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Changhua County, Penghu County, Taichung City, Tainan City, Miaoli County, Kinmen County, and Yunlin County. A sea typhoon warning is still in place for Dongsha Islands, offshore areas of north Taiwan, the north Taiwan Strait, and the south Taiwan Strait.

The CWB has issued a torrential rain advisory for Pintung County, while an extremely heavy rain advisory is in effect for Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, and Kinmen County. A heavy rain advisory has been issued for Taichung City, Nantou County, Tainan City, and Yilan County.

The weather bureau has posted a strong wind advisory for Keelung North Coast, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu County, Kinmen Area, Matsu Area that will be in effect from Friday morning to late that afternoon.

Work and classes have been canceled for Friday in Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Penghu County, and Kinmen County. Closures in parts of Hualien County, Taitung County, and Yunlin County have also been announced.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the latest CWB model shows Doksuri making landfall in Fujian at some point on Friday morning in an area not far from Kinmen. Wu predicted that strong wind gusts and heavy rains would continue in Taiwan during the morning before gradually easing in the afternoon.

Because eastern Taiwan has accumulated torrential rainfall, Wu warned residents to beware of landslides, rockfalls, and mudslides. He advised the public to avoid activities in the mountains of eastern Taiwan.

Wu said the latest European ensemble model shows that there will still be heavy rain and gusts in Taiwan on Friday morning, but the wind and rain will gradually ease in the afternoon. Wu said the temperatures on the plains in various regions will be as follows on Friday: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius in the north, 24 to 33 degrees in the center, 23 to 34 degrees in the south, and 22 to 24 degrees in the east.

He forecast that from Saturday to Monday (July 29-31), the weather will improve across the country and atmospheric conditions will stabilize. However, from Tuesday to Thursday (Aug. 1-3), localized heavy thunderstorms are possible due to the arrival of moisture from Tropical Storm Khanun.

Wu said the CWB and European models currently have Tropical Storm Khanun veering to the northeast of Taiwan. However, Wu cautioned that it is too soon to be certain and further observation is needed as Doksuri took many unexpected twists and turns.