Photo of the Day: Typhoon Doksuri's impact across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Doksuri has caused high winds and heavy rain across Taiwan that have downed trees, canceled flights, caused landslides, and given some residents a day off work and school.

Thursday (July 27) was predicted to bring the greatest impact of the storm to Taiwan. No casualties have been recorded so far, though some people have had to be rescued from swollen waterways or flooding.

As Doksuri moves away from the country toward China, here are some photos from across Taiwan to show the aftermath of the storm.



(CNA photo)

The river next to Kaohsiung's Nanheng Highway threatens to spill over the roadway on Thursday.



(CNA photo)

People who usually reside in Pingtung's mountainous areas shelter from the typhoon at a junior high school on Wednesday.



(CNA photo)

A tree rests on powerlines after falling in high winds in Taichung's Xinshe District.



(CNA photo)

Workers battle the rain to restore electricity in Kaohsiung's Haiduan Township on Thursday.



(CNA photo)

People walk in the rain along Kaohsuings harbor front on Wednesday.



(CNA photo)

A torrent of water rushes over a ford in Hualien's Fuli Township on Wednesday.



(CNA photo)

A member of Taiwan's Coast Guard warns beachgoers against watching the waves or swimming in Penghu on Wednesday.



(CNA photo)

Large waves crash into the shoreline in Taitung's Fugang Port on Thursday.



(CNA photo)

A fallen tree blocks traffic in Yilan County on Taiwan's east coast.



(CNA Photo)

Two boats lie partially submerged in Taitung on Thursday morning.



(CNA photo)

A landslide blocks a road near Toroko National Park on Thursday.



(CNA photo)

A man is shown mid-rescue in a swollen river in Kaohsuing. The man reportedly drove his car into the river because he was distracted by his cellphone.



(CNA photo)

Clouds roll in rapidly over Taipei on Tuesday as the typhoon approaches.