Australia makes early inroads with England 131-3 on the first day of the final Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Australia removed both England openers and also had the important wicket of Joe Root in a profitable first session of the final Ashes test on Thursday after winning its first toss of the series.

England was 131-3 at lunch on Day 1 at The Oval after being put in to bat, with Harry Brook riding his luck to be 48 not out from 41 balls in an attempt to regain the momentum for the home team.

Moeen Ali was far more circumspect in his 10 not out under cloudy skies in London.

Having already retained the Ashes, the Aussies have a 2-1 series lead and a chance of winning it outright, and came back after absorbing some pressure in the first hour of play when England raced to 50 without loss in only 60 balls.

But Ben Duckett, who was mostly responsible for that aggressive half-century opening stand from England, fell in the 12th over for 41 from 41 deliveries after a successful review from Australia for a gloved catch down the legside off Mitchell Marsh.

Australia captain Pat Cummins removed Zak Crawley for 22 in the next over, caught at slip by Steve Smith as the tide turned.

Root was a key wicket as he played on for just five attempting to guide a Josh Hazlewood delivery down to third man.

Arriving at 73-3, Brook decided to stay positive in England's Bazball style, hitting seven fours and two sixes to race to the brink of a half-century by the end of the first session.

Brook hit Mitchell Starc for consecutive fours and then a six in the penultimate over before lunch, but he'd also survived a dropped catch by wicketkeeper Alex Carey at the start of his innings and just seven balls after Root went.

Australia made one change to its team for the final test by including spinner Todd Murphy for allrounder Cameron Green.

England was unchanged from the drawn fourth test in Manchester, when rain spoiled the final day with England on top and in position to make it 2-2 and send the five-match series to a thrilling decider. That wasn't to be and Australia has now held the Ashes since 2017.

England's decision to keep the same lineup from Manchester meant veteran fast bowler James Anderson will play in the series-ender, which is likely to be his last Ashes test and possibly his last match for England. England's leading wicket-taker in tests will turn 42 during the fifth test.

