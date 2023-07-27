Taiwan, UK prepare Enhanced Trade Partnership talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the United Kingdom plan to discuss an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) focusing on investments, energy, and digital trade, the government’s Office of Trade Negotiations said Thursday (July 27).

The decision followed a video conference between Taiwan’s top trade negotiator, John Deng (鄧振中), and Britain’s Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI). Following the initial phase, the two sides will also discuss issues of mutual interest, and the adjustment of trade policies and regulations under the ETP framework.

The aim was to establish a long-term trade relationship, the Office of Trade Negotiations said. Once agreement was reached on the subjects of investments, energy and carbon emissions, and digital trade, the two countries could sign a memorandum of understanding.

Taiwan recently approved the results of the first phase of the Initiative on 21st Century Trade with the United States, while it was also seeking to become a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which the United Kingdom joined this year.