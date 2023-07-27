Video shows man rescued from sinking car during typhoon in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Coast Guard Administration (CGA) official rescued a man from his car after he accidentally drove into a boat harbor in Kaohsiung during heavy rain brought by Typhoon Doksuri.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday (July 27), as an extremely heavy rain advisory was in effect for Kaohsiung City, a 57-year-old man driving past Zhongyun Fishing Port accidentally drove into the harbor. CGA officers stationed at a checkpoint witnessed the accident, and one phoned the fire department while another leaped into the water to help the man escape the sinking car, according to the CGA.



CGA officer swims toward car to rescue driver. (CGA image)

The CGA officer used a metal object to smash the car's back passenger window and rear windshield. He was eventually able to remove the rear windshield and floating debris from inside the vehicle, creating a path for the driver to escape.

Before the car became completely submerged, the driver finally surfaced from the left side. Firefighters soon arrived and teamed up with the CGA to pull the man to shore.



Rescuers pull driver ashore. (CGA image)

Once ashore, CGA officers confirmed that the man was fully conscious and did not sustain any injuries. The driver told officers that poor visibility caused by the typhoon and his lack of familiarity with road conditions led to the accident.

The Southern Branch of the CGA said that people driving along the coast or port areas must slow down and be careful. If an emergency occurs, the CGA toll-free number is 118, and it will "wholeheartedly provide you with the services you need."