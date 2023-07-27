Taiwan’s Foxconn mulls investing US$200 million in Indian state of Tamil Nadu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A subsidiary of electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology is considering investing up to US$200 million (NT$6.24 billion) in a component factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, reports said Thursday (July 27).

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) CEO Brand Cheng (鄭弘孟) has been traveling in India and discussing projects with local government officials. In the southern state of Karnataka, he presented a plan to invest NT$33.2 billion in a factory that makes Apple iPhone parts.

A final decision on the Tamil Nadu project had not been reached, but if it went ahead, FII is hoping to complete construction in 2024, per CNA. It was not immediately clear whether the components to be manufactured would be used in iPhones.

Foxconn already operates an iPhone plant near the state capital of Chennai. A number of Taiwanese electronics groups have expressed interest in investing in India as supply chains moved out of China.