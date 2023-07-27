NT$180,000 returned by public after central Taiwan man drops it from scooter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public have helped return NT$180,000 (US$5,765) to a Taichung man who dropped it while riding a scooter on Tuesday (July 25).

The NT$1,000 bills were handed in to a Taichung police station by two people who found them in a plastic bag on the street, per CNA. Police said on Thursday that shortly after it was handed in, a man surnamed Li (李) entered the police station and said he had lost the money while making a delivery of NT$200,000 to a supplier for a business transaction.

Li said the cash fell out of his pocket while he was riding his scooter because it was not properly secured. He said he realized he had lost the cash while on the road, returned to where he thought he lost it, but the cash was not there.

Police used surveillance footage to identify Li, and after confirming that it was his, returned the money to him. Li thanked the good Samaritans and police for their assistance in returning the cash to him.