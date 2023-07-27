Academia Sinica presents lowest Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Academia Sinica on Thursday (July 27) came up with the lowest 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast so far, pegging growth at 1.56%.

Last week, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) predicted 1.60%, while on Tuesday (July 25), the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) estimated 1.66%. All three think tanks had previously put the GDP growth rate at more than 2%.

Taiwan’s economy is like a chocolate lava cake, cold on the outside but hot inside, said Academia Sinica Institute of Economics expert Lin Chang-ching (林常青). The global economic slowdown has weakened demand for Taiwan’s exports, but domestic consumer spending has been strong, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

Sectors like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are among the most positive performers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The manufacturing sector is still clearing out its inventories, though predictions for exports are on the whole guardedly optimistic for the end of 2023.

The trend was also visible in Academia Sinica’s look at the GDP growth rate per quarter. In January-March, the economy shrank by 2.87%, while in the second quarter, it grew by 1.56%, followed by estimates of 2.86% for the third quarter, and 4.5% for October-December.