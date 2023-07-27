Muay Thai coach deported from Taiwan for hugging, kissing student

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Muay Thai coach has been sentenced to four months in prison followed by deportation from Taiwan for sexual harassment of a female student.

The Thai man, who teaches the combat sport in Taipei City and goes by the nickname Ah Hung (阿宏), was accused by a student of hugging a student around the waist and kissing her cheek on a covered sidewalk after class over two years ago, reported Liberty Times. The female student called the police and filed charges of sexual harassment.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Ah Hung provided a one-on-one lesson for the student from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at a Muay Thai gym in Taipei City's Da'an District. After the class ended, the victim said she saw Ah Hung waving at her from outside the gym.

When she walked in front of Ah Hung, he stretched out his right arm to embrace her left shoulder and waist and kissed her right cheek. She said that she was unable to react in time to resist his advances.

During the trial, Ah Hung argued that the incident had happened a long time ago, and he had forgotten all about it. He claimed that he was on leave that day and did not have any training sessions with the victim.

He said the coaches typically leave the gym together and there is no opportunity for them to have individual interactions with students after class. Although the victim claimed the two were conversing in Mandarin at the time, Ah Hung's lawyer also claimed that his Mandarin-speaking abilities are very poor.

Ah Hung's lawyer argued that there was only one other accusation of sexual harassment and there is no other evidence to prove his guilt.

The judge based the conviction on the student's statements recorded at the police station and district prosecutor's office, as well as the testimony in court. The judge believed the student's previous statements and details were consistent and that she had no grievances against Ah Hung or reason to fabricate accusations against him.

Moreover, considering that Ah Hung has been in Taiwan teaching kickboxing for three or four years and other witnesses confirmed Ah Hung's ability to speak simple Mandarin without any issues, the defense's arguments were not accepted, and Ah Hung was found guilty.

The victim told the judge the coach lacked self-restraint and respect for others' boundaries, and she should not have to endure the stress of being harassed. She added no one else would have to go through a similar experience.

The judge sentenced him to four months in prison that can be commuted to a fine of NT$120,000 (US$3,800), after which he is to be deported from Taiwan.