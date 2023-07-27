Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military aircraft around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked five Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (July 26) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (July 27).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 411 military aircraft and 156 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”