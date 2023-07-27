Typhoon Doksuri to have greatest impact on Taiwan Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Doksuri is expected to have the greatest impact on Taiwan on Thursday (July 27) with land typhoon warnings issued for 14 counties and cities.

As of 9:15 a.m., Typhoon Doksuri was 180 km southwest of Eluanbi, moving north-northwest at a speed of 15 kph. It had a 280 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph, the CWB reported.

The CWB said Doksuri will move through the Bashi Channel, enter the southern part of the Taiwan Strait and come closest to Taiwan on Thursday, then make landfall in China on Friday (July 28).



JTWC projected path of Doksuri. (JTWC image)

The CWB advised residents in eastern and southern Taiwan to be careful of wind gusts and torrential downpours. The CWB forecast wind and rain in southern Taiwan will increase from the afternoon to evening on Thursday and late Thursday to Friday morning for Penghu and Kinmen.

Land typhoon warnings have been issued for Miaoli County, Changhua County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Tainan City, Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Penghu County, and Kinmen County. A sea typhoon warning also remains in place for the Bashi Channel, Donghsa Islands, offshore areas of northern Taiwan, offshore areas of northeast Taiwan, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, and the Taiwan Strait.



Land warnings issued across Taiwan. (CWB screenshot)

The CWB has issued extreme torrential rain advisories for Pintung County, Hualien County, and Taitung County, including Orchid Island and Green Island, and a torrential rain advisory for Yilan County. An extremely heavy rain advisory was issued for New Taipei City, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Kaohsiung City, while a heavy rain advisory is in place for Keelung City, Taipei City, and Taoyuan City.



Rain warnings issued across Taiwan. (CWB screenshot)

A strong wind advisory was issued for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County. The north coast of Keelung, the Hengchun Peninsula, Orchid Island, and Green Island are likely to see strong gusts between 10 to 11 on the Beaufort scale.

Areas north of Hsinchu County, Yilan County, open coastal areas in southeast Taiwan, Kinmen, and Matsu are expected to see level 9 to 10 gusts, while strong winds are possible in the Taipei Basin. In the afternoon, there will be level 9 to 11 gusts in open areas along the coast of south Taiwan and Penghu County.



Wind advisories issued across Taiwan. (CWB screenshot)

According to CWB data, from 12 a.m. on Tuesday (July 25) to 8 a.m. on Thursday, Hualien County's Fuli Township reported the most rain at 716 mm, followed by Taitung's Beinan Township at 626.5 mm, Pingtung County's Dahan Mountain at 545 mm, Yilan County's Cueifong Lake at 403.5 mm, Kaohsiung City's Paiyun weather station at 267.5 mm, Nantou County's Xiaoqilai observation deck at 263.5 mm, Taichung City's Nanhudashan Cirque at 260.5 mm, and New Taipei City's Fushan neighborhood at 241 mm.



Accumulated precipitation from Wednesday to Thursday morning. (CWB image)



NOAA satellite image of Doksuri. (NOAA GIF)