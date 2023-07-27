Taiwan’s support for free-range chickens, eggs gathers pace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Support within Taiwan for cage-free hens and eggs is gathering pace.

Thefreen Burger chain announced on Monday (July 24) that it has teamed up with the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST) to support the "Let Hens Be Free" citizen advocacy campaign.

Thefreen Burger has long been committed to Environmental Society Governance (ESG) sustainability issues, including the improvement of animal welfare in livestock and poultry products. Recognizing the severe impact of battery cages on the physical and mental well-being of hens, the company believes that "happy chickens lay delicious eggs." Since 2016, it has been using only cage-free eggs in all their products.

In a press statement, Mr. YC Chen (陳永中), CEO of Thefreen Burger, said that battery cages severely impact the welfare of egg-laying hens. Within the limited space of an A4 sheet, two to four hens are confined, resulting in overcrowding and heat stress. Furthermore, the hens are unable to engage in natural behaviors such as dust bathing, perching, nesting, stretching and preening their wings, and foraging.

This unhealthy environment not only affects the well-being of the hens but also influences the quality of the eggs. Chen said the chain is well aware of the seriousness of this issue and believes that every individual has the capacity to influence and improve the way we coexist with animals.

Besides taking proactive measures themselves, Thefreen Burger also hopes to encourage other businesses and consumers to join in raising awareness about the living conditions of the 43 million hardworking egg-laying hens in Taiwan and to move Taiwan's food culture toward a more sustainable future.

EAST’s Researcher Chune Chu-fang (寸舫筑), expressed gratitude to the company for being a leader in the fast food industry by adopting cage-free eggs since 2016, providing consumers with a more trustworthy and safe choice. EAST has long advocated for improving the conditions of various animals and, this year, launched the "Let Hens Be Free" campaign, hoping to gain public support and make the government recognize the importance of transitioning Taiwan's egg-laying industry to more animal-friendly practices.

Those who wish to participate in the campaign can visit Thefreen Burger's locations across Taiwan, as well as other nearly one hundred hen locations, or participate online through the "Let Hens Be Free" advocacy platform. From July 17 to Aug. 7, customers who dine at Thefreen Burger can enjoy a special promotion on the Lemon Burger combo while also standing up for animal welfare by signing the "Let Hens Be Free" petition postcard.

For more information, readers can follow Thefreen Burger and EAST on their official websites.