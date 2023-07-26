Bayreuth Festival opens new worlds

Exotic worlds and climate catastrophes: American director Jay Scheib immerses the audience at the premiere of "Parsifal" at the Bayreuth Festival in d... Exotic worlds and climate catastrophes: American director Jay Scheib immerses the audience at the premiere of "Parsifal" at the Bayreuth Festival in different worlds. He manages that both on stage and virtually with the help of augmented reality glasses. The Bayreuth Festival is Germany's most important opera festival and it runs until August 28.