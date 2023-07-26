Russia's Shoigu hails 'important' partnership with North Korea

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that North Korea's partnership is an important one for Moscow during a meeting with his counterpart in Pyongyang.

Shoigu arrived in North Korea with other delegates for commemorations marking the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice.

"For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation," Shoigu said, according to a ministry statement.

He added that both nations were planning to strengthen their defense cooperation.

The Russian delegates are the first-known foreign visitors to arrive in North Korea since the country shut its borders during the pandemic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a cemetery commemorating Chinese troops who fought in the Korean War. China is a close ally of Pyongyang, and high-level Chinese delegates were expected to join the event later on Wednesday.

Kim also visited the grave of Mao Zedong's eldest son, state media reported. He "placed a flower before the grave of Mao Anying at the cemetery and paid tribute to him," the Korean Central News Agency said.

A grand welcome for Russia's delegates

Earlier, North Korea rolled out the red carpet for Shoigu, who was greeted by Pyongyang's defense minister, Kang Sun Nam, according to state media reports.

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of hundreds of uniformed soldiers from the Korean People's Army lining the airport holding signs welcoming the Russians.

"I am grateful to my Korean friends for the rich program offered. From the first minutes I felt your care and attention," Shoigu said.

Russia is an historic ally of North Korea and one of the few nations with which it maintains good relations.

What is North Korea celebrating?

On Thursday, Pyongyang will mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, known as "Victory Day" in North Korea.

The commemoration is set to feature a large-scale military parade and other noteworthy events.

Satellite images suggest that both soldiers and civilians have been undergoing training for the parade for several months, according to the Seoul-based website NK News.

During the event, North Korean leader Kim's nuclear-capable missiles and other military advances are expected to be on display.

The anniversary comes during a time of heightened tensions, as recent US-South Korean military drills have angered Pyongyang.

