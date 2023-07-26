Car T Cell Therapy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2023-2032

Global Overview of Car T Cell Therapy Market

Market Estimates:

The industry was valued in 2022:10.3 Bn

Industry Expected To Grow By 2032:2.3 Bn

CAGR during provision period: 21%

Key Players Mentioned in the Car T Cell Therapy Market Research Report:

Autolus Therapeutics (U.K)

CARsgen Therapeutics Co.Ltd. (U.K)

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.(U.S)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S)

bluebird bio, Inc. (U.S)

CELGENE CORPORATION (U.S)

Eureka Therapeutics Inc. (U.S)

Avacta Life Sciences Ltd. (U.K)

Calyxt Inc.(France)

Celyad Oncology SA (Belgium)

Fortress Biotech, Inc (U.S.).

IMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC (U.S.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc (U.S.).

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Car T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Tisagenlecleucel

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel

Other Drug Types

By Indication

Lymphoma

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Other Indications

By End User

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Region of the Car T Cell Therapy Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

