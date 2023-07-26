Central Taiwan cancels Wan An air raid drills as typhoon strengthens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wan An No. 46 Exercises (萬安46號演習) scheduled in central Taiwan on Thursday (July 27) have been canceled as land warnings for Typhoon Doksuri enveloped the region.

On Wednesday (July 26), the Central Weather Bureau expanded the area covered by the land warnings from the south to include Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Penghu County. According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), Changhua and Nantou counties in central Taiwan are also likely to be included in land alerts at 8:30 p.m., and CNA predicted Taichung City might also be on the list by late Wednesday night.

As preparations for disaster response take priority over the drills, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it was canceling the Wan An drills planned for Taichung City, Chiayi City, and the counties of Chiayi, Miaoli, Nantou, Changhua, and Yunlin.

By 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the eye of the typhoon was situated 270 kilometers south of Taiwan’s southern tip and moving northwest to north-northwest at a speed between 12 and 15 kph.