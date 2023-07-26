Medical Devices Market to Surpass at a Revenue of USD 801.4 Billion by 2031 | Danaher, Depuy Synthes, Endologix, Inc.

The Global Medical Devices Market Report 2023 by Astute Analytica gives information on the technical and financial aspects of the market both now and in the future. This report is the most thorough and significant addition to the Astute Analytica market research archive.

The global medical devices market was valued at USD 458.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 801.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other important elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.

The information included in the study on the Global Medical Devices Market is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.

The Medical Devices Market’s annual growth rate from 2023 to 2031 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2023 to 2031 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and in making wise business decisions.

Leading Key Players in the Medical Devices Market

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Covidien plc

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher

Depuy Synthes

Endologix, Inc.

Essilor International SA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Inc.

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew PLC

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Product, Application, End-User, and Geography. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview of the Medical Devices Market

By Product

Diagnostic Devices Electrodiagnostic Devices Ultrasound Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Electrocardiographs Scintigraphy Apparatus Other Electrodiagnostic Devices Radiation Devices CT Scanners Other Medical X-ray Apparatus Imaging Parts & Accessories Contrast Media X-ray Tubes Medical X-ray Film Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

Consumables Syringes, Needles & Catheters Syringes (with/without needles) Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures Others Bandages & Dressings Adhesive Medical Dressings Non-adhesive Medical Dressing Suturing Materials Other Consumables Surgical Gloves Ostomy Products Blood-Grouping Reagents First-aid Boxes & Kits

Patient Aids Portable Aids Hearing Aids Pacemakers Therapeutic Applications Therapeutic Respiration Devices Mechano-Therapy Devices Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.) Orthopedics and Prosthetics Fixation Devices Artificial Joints Other Artificial Body Parts Dental Products Dental Instruments and Supplies Dental Instruments Dental Cement Teeth and Other Fittings Dental Care Equipment Dental Drills Dental Chairs Dental X-Rays Patient Monitoring Devices

Other Medical Device Categories Ophthalmic Instruments Hospital Furniture Wheelchairs Medical & Surgical Sterilizers Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus Other Instruments & Appliances



By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmic

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General & Plastic Surgery

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



